Brunswick town attorney demands solution to mobile home park water problem

BRUNSWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The town of Brunswick’s attorney is demanding that a landlord find a solution for a water crisis in a mobile home park.



Tenants at Bay Bridge Estates Brunswick are fed up after their landlord turned down their water pressure because of increased usage.



The company says the water usage spiked because of tenants running their faucets to avoid frozen pipes.



As a result, the company turned down or shut off pressure so the two wells don't run dry.

Wednesday, the Brunswick town attorney sent a letter, demanding a solution within the next 24 hours.













Bay Bridge Estates already had a plan to expedite installing a third well to provide more water.

The town's health officer says he and the CDC consider this a significant health issue.



The letter written by the town attorney demands that both a short term and long-term solution be submitted to the town by noontime Thursday.



If Bay Bridge Estates can't come up with the solution, the town says it will take action.



To summarize, the letter says the town will give tenants access to water, but the company will have to pay those costs back. The attorney says they don’t want to have to resort to this, but they are committed if the company doesn’t have a clear plan by noon Thursday.

