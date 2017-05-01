Chainsmokers crash high school prom

Drew Taggart (left) and Alex Pall (right) of the Chainsmokers. Picture courtesy of the Portland Press Herald (Photo: Portland Press Herald)

ROSEMONT, Illinois (NEWS CENTER) -- Not many people can say one of the biggest names in pop music crashed their prom, but one high school in Illinois now has those bragging rights and it's all thanks to one single student.

The Chainsmokers had a gig in Chicago on Saturday night. But for the many teenagers at Huntley High School across the street, it was the same night as their prom which was a predicament for anyone who wanted to go to the show.

When chainsmokers show up at your prom! @TheChainsmokers pic.twitter.com/yx7fJ12HWC — Mckenzie Krich (@246kenzie) April 30, 2017

So a student from Huntley High wrote to the band asking if they could drop by. The next thing the principal knew, he was helping set up an unforgettable surprise.

Chainsmokers decided to make an appearance @hhshuntley Prom 2017 pic.twitter.com/JgEDszM8Vm — Bradley Aney (@MrAneyHHS) April 30, 2017

"I just can't imagine another school having such an unbelievable opportunity with maybe the biggest group in the country right now," principal Scott Rowe told NEWS CENTER, "and give the teenagers the best gift they could ask for, which was to make that night memorable for them but also give them a night they'll never forget."

"We can't thank the Chainsmokers enough who are clearly just good guys who care about their fans," he added.

© 2017 WCSH-TV