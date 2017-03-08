Chicago's Tornado Sirens Will Haunt Your Dreams

Check out this video of a tornado warning siren going off in Chicago.



(Crank the sound all the way up for extra creep factor)



I did some research into these very..unusual...sirens and found they were part of a "SiraTone" line designed back in 1981. The concept was to allow different tones/patterns for different events. Also, there was some thought these sirens would be so distinct, they couldn't be confused with any "normal" city noise.



There's an understatement.

