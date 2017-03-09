Maine cities discuss possibility of marijuana social clubs

(NEWS CENTER) — Marijuana is legal in Maine, but some towns are shying away from allowing Marijuana social clubs to set up shop.

What are marijuana social clubs? The state is still working to come up with a clearer picture of what they will look like.

As of now, there are no marijuana social clubs anywhere in the country. That makes it difficult for towns in Maine to get a feel for the impact these clubs will have on their towns.

Councilors in the city of South Portland decided last night that they didn't want to be the first city to test out the new concept. They are putting the topic to the side for now and focusing on developing licensing and zoning rules for retail pot sales and grow operations.

Other towns are more open to the idea of social clubs. Auburn City Councillor Jim Pross says his city is reluctant to shut the door on anything legal that can boost the economy.

