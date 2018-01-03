Coast Guard hoping boaters stay off the ocean during storm

United States Coast Guard (Photo: United States Coast Guard)

(NEWS CENTER)-- While the state will be dealing with heavy snow and winds Thursday, the 'worst' part of the storm will be about 100 miles off the coast. That's a place where commercial fishermen spend a lot of time. The Coast Guard is hoping that will 'not' be the case for at least one day. Conditions will not be safe out on the water no matter how experienced you may be in this type of weather. Coast Guard Commander James McLay stopped by NEWS CENTER Now to make his case for people to take a small break from the ocean.

