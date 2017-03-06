Couple finds new strength with wedding at Bangor hospital

(Photo: EMMC)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Sue Vesecky and Steve McClure have been through a lot together as a couple, but a sudden stroke followed by a cancer diagnosis was a one-two punch they weren't expecting.

The illnesses left Sue bedridden at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, but instead of focusing on the negative, Sue and Steve decided to focus on making a dream come true: becoming husband and wife.

With help from the staff at EMMC, Sue and Steve were married at the hospital chapel. It's a happy memory they will always have, and one that Sue can look to as she focuses on fighting her illness.

