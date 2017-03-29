Day In The Life: Governor Paul LePage

(NEWS CENTER)-- When I decided to ask Governor LePage if he would let me ‘job shadow’ him to see what a day in the life as him is like, I was interested in the stuff we don’t see every day. Mainers have seen him at press conferences and in official capacities, but what is Paul LePage the person actually like?

I found the staff I spoke with LOVE him. Some only got involved in politics because of him. It’s fair to say that the Governor is a polarizing political figure, but behind the scenes on the day we spent together, he was engaging, and personable. The governor’s eyes light up when you talk about his wife or his children. One of the first things I asked him was if he would have run for Governor if he had known then what he knows now, his answer? “No, I would not do it again because it's too vile, too nasty… I would not put my family through this again, no way whatsoever."

I was surprised to learn that when he goes home at the end of each day, Governor LePage leaves work at the office and family time begins.



"I have a wife that has the sense, we never talk about work, she has a way of cutting it off and we talk about family. She's not interested and I know enough not to push it."

During the morning part of our time together, Governor LePage spoke at a luncheon in Freeport celebrating the states success hiring veterans. His staff estimates that he attends approximately 300 events a year. After he spoke, the Governor met the media to answer some questions, shook some hands and then jumped in the car to head back to Augusta and on his ride, he had several calls to make.

In moments both quiet and chaotic, I ended the day not too surprised about perhaps my biggest takeaway – this guy’s passionate, which has served him well and not-so-well on what we call the stage of public opinion. He’s passionate about his political views, he’s passionate about his family and friends, passionate about the state of Maine, and he gets a kick out of making people laugh. LePage told me a sense of humor is very important to him.

“I try not to take myself to seriously. Even in the hardest times you need to find the ability to laugh.”



