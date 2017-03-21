WLBZ
Day In The Life: School Resource Officer

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 5:39 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

(NEWS CENTER)-- In most communities, School Resource Officers deal with the High Schools. In Old Orchard Beach, it's a little unique as officer Luke Porter works in the HIgh School, the Middle School, and the Elementary School. We spent time with Officer Porter to see what a 'day in the life' with him is like. If you have any other careers you think would be interesting to learn more about, feel free to let us know at NEWSCENTERNow. 

