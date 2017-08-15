How to make a DIY solar eclipse viewer

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Yes, I got paid to craft at work today. And I found a lot of ways you can mess up a DIY solar eclipse viewer, so now you can learn from my mistakes.

I used a tutorial from LiveScience, using a shoe box. But there are tons of other ways to make a solar eclipse viewer. Don't risk burning your retinas-- most of these crafts are quick, easy, and can be made with materials you probably already have in your home.

NASA has instructions for creating a viewer with a cereal box. Here's an excerpt:

Empty your cereal box including the inner paper that held the cereal.

Cut a white piece of cardboard that will fit snuggly in the bottom of the box, or secure it permanently by gluing it in place.

Cut the top of the cereal box, removing both ends and leaving the center in tact.

Put a piece of tape across the center of the top to securely hold it closed.

Tape a piece of heavy duty foil or double a single layer for additional strength , covering one of the openings at the top of the cereal box.

The other opening will remain open for viewing

Using a small nail (approximately 3mm in diameter) push a hole in the foil.

The actual size is not a critical issue; you can experiment with different sizes and shapes

The finished box should be held with the pin-hole side facing the sun. It may take a little practice pointing the box.

Happy crafting!

