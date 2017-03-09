'Duck of Justice': One on one

(NEWS CENTER)-- Social Media plays a huge role in most peoples daily lives. For the Bangor Police Department,it has become an essential tool to connect with not just it's own community, but the world. Even though there are only about 33-thousand people who live in Bangor, the departments' facebook page has 205-thousand 'likes'... Sergeant Tim Cotton is the man in charge of the page and when we approached him for an interview, he agreed, but then someone, or should we say something else stepped in.

Copyright 2017 WCSH