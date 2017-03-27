Facebook 'Town Hall' connects you directly to your local reps

Facebook just made it way easier to make your voice heard on any political issue you're passionate about.

A new feature under the 'Explore' section on your feed gives you all the info you need to contact your representatives, on both local and federal levels.

It's called 'Town Hall.'

How It Works

Once 'Town Hall' is clicked, Facebook will ask you to enter in your address if you haven't done so on your profile already.

You also have the option to skip, but don't worry, Facebook assures you your address won't be displayed or shared.

A list of your officials, ranging from State Representative to the President, appears with their Facebook pages.

If you don't want to deal with liking or following their profiles, you can simply click 'Contact,' and the address and phone number of the selected official appears (if you're on your desktop).

If you're on your phone, you have the option to directly call their office, email, or drop them a note on Messenger.

It's that easy.

The tool rolled out on Monday, according to Mashable.

