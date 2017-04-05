First responders could get more protection through PTSD bill

PTSD in first responders

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On Tuesday, the Maine Legislature's labor committee unanimously passed LD-848, An Act to Support Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Diagnosed with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder.

Simply put, if a first responder is diagnosed with PTSD and the doctor says it came from the job, it would be considered a work-related injury and covered under workers' compensation.

It's a fight that's just beginning here in Maine, as we learn more about the scars these jobs leave mentally; but Russian officials have a better system in place. Some experts are in Maine this week working with local fire departments.

In Russia, there are professionals assigned to first responders to address mental needs. Ekaterina Maksimova is one of the psychologists assigned to the rescue department in Archangel.

NOW spoke with Maksimova and Westbrook Fire Lieutenant Joe Carroll about the training.

