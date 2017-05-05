WLBZ
Here is the American Health Care Act and a list of pre-existing conditions

WCSH 3:26 PM. EDT May 05, 2017

Click here for the American Health Care Act, in full.

Here is a list of pre-existing conditions that insurers used to base their coverage on, before the Affordable Care Act.

AIDS/HIV

Lupus

Alcohol abuse/ Drug abuse with recent treatment

Mental disorders (severe, e.g. bipolar, eating disorder)

Alzheimer’s/dementia

Multiple sclerosis

Arthritis (rheumatoid), fibromyalgia, other inflammatory joint disease

Muscular dystrophy

Cancer within some period of time (e.g. 10 years, often other than basal skin cancer)

Obesity, severe

Cerebral palsy

Organ transplant

Congestive heart failure

Paraplegia

Coronary artery/heart disease, bypass surgery

Paralysis

Crohn’s disease/ ulcerative colitis

Parkinson’s disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)/emphysema

Pending surgery or hospitalization

Diabetes mellitus

Pneumocystic pneumonia

Epilepsy

Pregnancy or expectant parent

Hemophilia

Sleep apnea

Hepatitis (Hep C)

Stroke

Kidney disease, renal failure

Transsexualism

 

