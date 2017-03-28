How to keep your internet activity private

(Photo: Bill Hinton, This image is subject to copyright.)

With the House poised to strip back broadband privacy rules the FCC approved last fall, many people are wondering what are some ways to limit what Internet Service Providers and other third parties can track.

Depending on the browser, there are settings that allow you to go 'dark.'

Google Chrome allows you to open an incognito window; you can turn on InPrivate browsing and tracking protection with Internet Explorer; Safari has a private browsing option.

Ad-blocker extensions that you can install within your browsers are also helpful.

While these settings prevent the browsers you use and the websites you visit from knowing what you're doing online, ISP's still have access and oversee all of your traffic.

Unfortunately, there are no quick and easy ways to evade ISP's, but there are ways.

You can set up a virtual private network (VPN) which is a paid service to keep your connection secure.

There are also very private and anonymous browsers, like TOR, which bounces "your communications around a distributed network of relays," according to their website.

For more in-depth options and solutions, check out this article from Techlicious.

