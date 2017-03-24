Hundreds of companies ditch Youtube over offensive content

Next time you're on YouTube, you'll see some big names disappear from the ads (that you probably skip anyway).

The site is struggling to identify what's considered offensive or harmful, and it's costing them: more than 250 companies are pulling their ads from YouTube.

Getting rid of harmful content is a game of whack-a-mole for Google. It's way more difficult to clamp down on an ideology than it is to ban a tangible thing. So the company uses an algorithm.

Brett Whitmarsh, a journalism and social media professor at Lyndon State College, says the algorithm can be fickle.

"If the videos are more blatant in their videos, in their titles, in their description, they can kind of filter those out a little bit more," he said."

But that doesn't always work. Sometimes they target clips that aren't inappropriate at all.

"Even if they say, 'Educational video explaining terrorism,' any of the language in that title or description of that video, that could easily get caught up in that algorithm and get filtered out as well."

That's what happened last week to many LGBTQ videos when YouTube tried to tweak their restricted mode. The plan backfired with major YouTube stars like Tylor Oakley calling on the site to fix the filter.

Many of the videos have been restored since then, but it's come to a head with the advertisers taking their money out of the site. It's a tough position for social media giants to be in: do they step into an editorial role the way a journalist might?

"It's difficult for these companies to be the ones who are making the judgement calls on whether or not content is okay, because it starts to limit, at least in America, our first amendment rights," said Whitmarsh. "But they're international companies. So content in a foreign land versus domestically, they're going to get treated differently depending on the government that's there."

