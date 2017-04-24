In the midst of Forbes' praise, is Lewiston unfairly judged within its own state?

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A recent Forbes article listing the city of Lewiston as one of the top 25 places to retire in the country has a lot of people talking.

The city has a tough reputation within the state, as evidenced by a lot of the comments on our Facebook post about the new article, but Lewiston is getting positive attention from people outside the state.

"We're not afraid of peoples opinions," said City Administrator Phil Nadeau. "Lewiston has made a significant number of changes to its community; to it's downtown."

The article considered communities in all 50 states. It cites the pros of living in Lewiston as having a low cost of living - 5% below the national average; above-average physicians per capita; and a very low serious crime rate.

"Our crime data has been dropping since 2001," said Nadeau. In fact, according to the Lewiston Police Department's data, a homicide hasn't happened within the city in a few years. Two have been reported in the last five years, compared to Portland's eight.

The city is also home to two major hospitals, as the report recognizes.

