Investigator says marijuana grow operation that sparked Lewiston fire was not illegal

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An apartment building on Vale Street in Lewiston was evacuated Tuesday as fire tore through it. The cause: a marijuana grow operation on the second floor.

An investigator says this is the third time he's seen a marijuana grow operation spark a fire within the city.

Investigator Paul Ouellette says there's actually nothing illegal about that, but it is incredibly dangerous. Growing requires electricity and moisture; two things that don't mix well.

Lewiston's director of code enforcement says they created rules against caregivers growing in multi-family buildings, but couldn't restrict patients and now recreational users from growing their own.

"We were very concerned with people growing in multi-families," said Gil Arsenault. "That would create odor issues, moisture issues; most of these buildings don't have the electrical capacity for the grow lights."

Landlords and firefighters worry about people growing marijuana in their apartment buildings due to the electricity required to operate the growing equipment. Fire investigator Paul Ouellete of the Lewiston Fire Department said Wednesday that a fire at a Vale St. apartment on Tuesday started in an occupant's marijuana growing operation. He said the amount of electricity to operate a grow station can overload circuits. According to Brit Vitalius, president of the Southern Maine Landlord Association, tenants cannot take any legal action against a fellow tenant who is growing marijuana, as long as the grower has the legal amount of plants. Vitalius said there is also no case law regarding marijuana growing in apartments right now. Landlords cannot evict someone solely on the basis of growing marijuana unless it is specifically written into the lease because recreational marijuana is legal in Maine. "It's scary is what it is because I think we feel the liability -- concern for our other tenants, concern for fires -- are we still following federal laws? Are the feds going to come in? We just don't know and we're in the middle of it and do our best, but it's a little disorienting and we're just trying to make the best decisions we can," said Vitalius. Vitalius said the association is encouraging landlords to list in leases upfront if they will allow marijuana growing in the building. He said a landlord could evict a tenant if they break the terms of a lease that includes that provision.

