Is movie theater magic losing its touch?

As companies like Netflix and Amazon (Fire) increasingly produce their own blockbusters and series for the small screen, the Hollywood studios that have been doing it for years for the big screen are struggling to keep up with the change.

A recent article from Variety illustrates why the number of movie-goers are dwindling, and what the options are for people in the movie business.

The bottom line? The future looks bleak for those in cinema who wait.

Streamable content is steadily rising

Brent Lang of Variety says younger audiences will still turn up at the theater to see the big titles, like The Avengers or Star Wars.

"But despite a few massive blockbusters, the zeitgeist continues to shift from the big to the small screen," he writes.

And the numbers show that. 86 million people are subscribed to Netflix, and the media giant is expected to hit 92 million in it's fourth-quarter. Netflix plans to up their original programming from 600 hours last year to 1,000 hours, according to Nasdaq.

It's not genuine growth

According to Lang, the domestic box office hit a record $11 billion last year. 2017 is starting off strong with movies like "Logan" and "Beauty and the Beast," but Lang writes the growth is driven by higher ticket prices and inflation.

"Simply put, fewer people are going to the movies. U.S. and Canadian attendance has failed to match the 1.5 billion admissions the industry hit in 2004," he says.

“You’re spending more money to reach less people and to less effect,” said Adam Goodman, former Paramount president and founder of Dicotomy. “You’re opening movies only to see them burn out at the box office.”

No more waiting until it's out on DVD?

If you missed the flick you wanted to see in theaters, you have to wait roughly 90 days before you can rent or buy it. But the studios say it's too long of a window for theaters to have exclusive access to their films.

So they're trying to change it.

Lang says six of the seven biggest studios (Paramount, Lionsgate, Universal, Sony to name a few) are having "unilateral" discussions with major theater chains like Regal and AMC to get films released earlier at home for a higher price.

As an incentive, they say they're willing to give theaters a cut of the digital sales.

To even have this discussion move forward in any capacity is a step, since exhibitors have been hostile about release windows in the past, according to Lang.

"They’ve long believed that if movies are made available to rent or buy within weeks of their release, then customers might steer clear of multiplexes," he writes. "Not wishing to become handmaidens to their own destruction, theater operators have warned of cannibalistic consequences, ready to man the barricades at any incursion."

