Is your car prepared for the worst this winter?

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Winter snow can turn into winter woes, when you're out on the roads. Whether you're traveling home after Christmas or heading to and from work, it's best to be prepared.

Maine has seen a few snow storms since the onset of winter. Ty Taylor, a mechanic and Bennett Auto Center in Bangor, says that has caused some car problems already.

"A lot of things that we're seeing lately is people having difficulty starting their cars on cold mornings," Taylor said, "the stress of the cold is making it difficult for the car to start."

Taylor says that's not the only issue drivers are facing this winter.

The Maine Department of Transportation has 19 essential you should keep with you in your car during this season. You can find the full list here.

