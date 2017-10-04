Machias Bay Area schools to reopen Thursday after shooting-related threats

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Machias Bay Area schools will reopen Thursday, after shooting-related threats made to a school forced officials to close Wednesday.

A.O.S. 96 Superintendent, Scott Porter, says police have found the person they believe sent the threat via email. Porter went on to say it is no longer a threat, and students are safe to return to school.

School officials believe the threat was made by someone in the Machias area.

