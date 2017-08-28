Maine Animal Refuge League prepares for animal influx due to hurricane Harvey

Photo of Stdewood Park from @jeff.johnson57 on Instagram, August 27, 2017.

(NEWS CENTER)-- The images from Houston are just heartbreaking as people attempt to scramble to safety and in so many cases, houses and possessions will be lost forever. There is also the issue of animals. In natural disasters like this, reuniting pets with their owners can be an ominous if not impossible task. That's when a state like Maine is ready to answer the call for help.

Jeana Roth, the Director Of Community Engagement for the ARL of Greater Portland says "Right now we are on standby. We are a national emergency placement partner with ASPCA, so we are just waiting in the wings to accept animals as soon as they are ready to place them across the country"

