Maine native remembers communication stuggles on 9-11

(NEWS CENTER)-- The tool of social media can be extremely helpful in the event of an emergency. People have the ability to check in with each other even if power is lost. Back on September 11th, 2001, that technology was not yet available and tens of thousands of people were left wondering if their loved ones were okay.

Portland native Josh Messier was in the North tower when it was hit. "I remember when I walked out, when I get out of the tower and I realized what actually happened, I realized it was a lot more serious than anyone have a shot and I needed to get in touch with my parents and I was extremely frustrated because it was impossible to get a hold of anyone friends. Family."

