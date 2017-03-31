More snow coming: excitement or disappointment?

(NEWS CENTER) --

Love it or hate it, more snow is coming to Maine.

Many runners say they are sick of it and can't wait for spring. Others say it'll melt soon enough.

For Pineland Farms in New Gloucester, snow is a blessing, according to outdoor recreation coordinator Matt Sabasteanski.

"Winter is never long enough for us," said Sabasteanski. "It's just a bonus. Our season pass holders pay the money. They come out and ski as much as they can. To have an extra three or four days or a week of skiing is great."

Sabasteanski said last year the cross country skiing trails were only open for 37 days last season. This season, they have been able to keep them open for almost 92 days.

Though the trails are closed now because there is not enough snow, he said this next storm should help.

"We make our living with the snow here in the winter time. We don't like to shovel it either, but having a little extra snow is awesome, and a lot of people may complain, but they'll come out and ski," said Sabasteanski.

For those who are still wishing for spring, the Boston Red Sox open their season on Monday, April 3. The Portland Sea Dogs open their season on Thursday, April 6.

