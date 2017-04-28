Music festival in the Bahamas spirals into chaotic mess

What was supposed to be two weekends of yachts, supermodels, and the hottest musical lineup of the summer, turned into a full-blown free-for-all.

Fyre Festival is was a luxurious music festival aimed at wealthy millenials that was set to begin Friday in Exuma, a private island in the Bahamas. It was heavily promoted by "influencers," including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 27, 2017

Ticketholders arrived to an unfinished vision: "Geodesic domes" that were promised for lodging turned out to be FEMA-esque tents scattered all over the beach without any proper assignment or direction. That "culinary experience?" Two slices of bread, some cheese, and a small salad.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

In short: it was a mess. By Friday morning, festival organizers "fully postponed" the event, cancelling any further flights into the island. They said they were working "tirelessly" to get everyone back to Miami.

Those who flocked to the airport were reportedly locked inside. Others were stranded on the tarmac for hours.

In the weeks leading up to the festival, there was speculation that organizers were in way over their heads, but they reportedly assured everyone that they were ready.

In a statement, organizers said, "Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get everyone off of Great Exuma and home safely as quickly as we can."

Rapper Ja Rule who is also co-founder of the festival, took to Twitter to apologize and defend the intention.

"I'm heartbroken at this moment," he wrote, "my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event."

"I don't know how everything went so left but I'm working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded....I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT .... but I'm taking responsibility. I'm deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this."

Tickets reportedly sold for as much as $12,000.

