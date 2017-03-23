NationalPuppyDay: Our obsession

LONDON - APRIL 21: Star of the British television adverts, the Andrex puppy, comes nose-to-nose with his brand new waxwork double at Madame Tussauds on April 21, 2004 in London. (Photo by Christopher Jackson/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images, 2004 Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Imagine this: you're walking down a street, a grocery aisle, or a park. You unexpectedly come across a puppy and its owner, out for a walk.

What do you do?

If you imagined yourself geeking out in excitement (as hard as you may have tried to contain it), you're not alone. It's no secret that people, especially in Maine, are obsessed with puppies and dogs alike.

For NEWS CENTER, we always see a huge spike in numbers with stories associated with animal abuse, seemingly more so than stories that involve people.

Dr. Thomas Cooper, a psychologist in Portland (who also shed light on why we can't stop watching April the giraffe), says people associate puppies, kittens, and many other animals with innocence.

"In previous generations, dogs lived in the dog house and it wasn't something we would give a second thought to," said Dr. Cooper. "Now, the dogs are up on the couch or in bed with us. They're very much, not quite a child, but a sense of the family."

And that's why we LOVE sharing our pictures of our furry friends on social media; they're a large piece of our lives.

Too much of a good thing can be bad, though. According to Modern Dog Magazine, there's healthy affection, and then there's obsession, and there are ways to properly nurture your dog without nurturing an owner's separation anxiety too.

