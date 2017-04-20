New England is one of the most expensive places to be a bridesmaid

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/WireImage) (Photo: Vivien Killilea, 2016 Vivien Killilea)

When's the last time you were in a wedding? Depending on your answer, there's probably a big difference in what it cost, especially when it comes to the bachelorette party.

Brittany Schwartz and her girlfriends took off for Vegas before her wedding last summer.

“I think when a girl is asked to be a bridesmaid, she asks where are we going, what are we going to do.” Schwartz says.

A weekend away can be great fun as long as you can afford it. A study by Priceonomics.com says the Northeast is the most expensive place to be a bridesmaid, with an average cost of nearly $1,500. A blowout bachelorette party takes up a big portion of that, costing an average of $308.

“I think every bride has the guilt factor. You know how expensive it can be to be a bridesmaid,” Schwartz says. Despite the costs, most bridesmaids will tell you, they’ll do whatever it takes to be by the bride’s side.

