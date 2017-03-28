No organ transplants for marijuana users, but bill aims to change that

(NEWS CENTER) -- Todd Dostie has been on dialysis for the last 17 years, and says medical marijuana is the only thing that helps his symptoms, and keeps him functioning while he tries to get on the list for a new kidney. But it turns out, medical marijuana is the thing that's keeping him off the list all together.

As it stands right now, if you use marijuana in any way, even if it is prescribed, you can not receive a transplant through the Maine transplant program at Maine Medical Center.

Hospital officials say it's because of the risk of the patient contracting aspergillosis, an illness caused by a fungus sometimes found on marijuana plants, among other places.

Some advocates and lawmakers are hoping to change that rule.

Yesterday, members of the legislature heard testimony in support of a bill that would stop hospitals from rejecting potential organ recipients just because they use medical marijuana. Todd Dostie knows first hand what its like to be constantly sick and struggle through the simplest tasks. He says his medical marijuana helps him eat and feel good enough to enjoy to work and coach softball, and he shouldn't have to choose between that quality of life, or the chance to have life saving surgery.

"We need this to change. It's not fair. I'm not hurting anybody," says Dostie. "If they would rather have me on food stamps, living off the state, living off welfare, then take my card away, make me sick and let me go stay in my house and sit behind my shade all day and do nothing because I can't do anything because I'm too sick. What are the choices?"

In a statement, Maine medical center officials say, "For patients whose immune systems have been compromised during the transplantation process, aspergillosis can be a life-threatening infection. The Maine Transplant Program conducts a periodic review of is policies and makes revisions that are based on clear, evidence-based standards that take into account patient safety and the viability of transplant success."

Hospital officials also say that those who are removed from the transplant list due to medical marijuana use but then re-qualify to go back onto the registry do not go to the bottom of the list, they are prioritized based on how long they have been on dialysis.

