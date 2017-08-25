NOW Hit the Road: Folk Fest - AFF organizers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Maine's 16th annual American Folk Festival is this weekendAug 25, 2017, 10:20 a.m.
-
White House pardons former Arizona sheriff Joe ArpaioAug 25, 2017, 8:12 p.m.
-
Trump tells Mattis to indefinitely ban transgender recruitsAug 25, 2017, 6:39 p.m.