OOB business scaling back hours until help arrives

(NEWS CENTER)-- This time of year, summer businesses are preparing for extended hours of operation and tons of tourists pouring into the state to spend money. In Old Orchard Beach, one of the go-to destinations for tourists in the summer, one business is actually scaling back it's hours because they can not find enough help.



The Old Orchard House of Pizza has a sign in it's window that says the business will be closed on MOnday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of each week because the owners have to work 120 hours a week and it is wearing them down.

"We are hoping that this is it going to have to be for very long, we're definitely hoping for a temporary situation but if it ends up that this is the way it is but unfortunately that's how it's going to be until we either find the quality help or at the seasons over with." Said one of the owners, John Gaudet.

