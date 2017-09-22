Painting hope on the bathroom wall

Bathroom inspiration

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA (NEWS CENTER) -- How about a little inspiration… from the bathroom?

These murals are painted inside the girls' restrooms in a middle school in North Carolina.

Shari Jackson Link is the artist; she says a parent sparked the idea.

“I wanted words that would not only uplift the girls that potentially weren’t being treated well, but also to nudge those ‘non-nice’ girls to be little kinder,” says Sheri.

Her work has nearly 65-thousand shares on Facebook.

“Immediately, I heard feedback from the students and staff that the girls loved it,” said Sheri. “I really think my hope that it would make an impact has come to fruition.”

