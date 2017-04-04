Police are looking for this man who allegedly fled crash scene, left pregnant woman behind

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Buxton Police Department and Maine State Police are searching for a 23-year-old man they say allegedly fled the scene of a crash last week, leaving his pregnant passenger behind.

Christopher Levesque of Hollis was behind the wheel last Tuesday around 7:15 a.m. when he crashed the car, according to police. Both he and his passenger were able to crawl out of the flipped vehicle.

One woman, who says she called 911 that morning, told NEWS CENTER she saw Levesque give the woman a hug before he ran off.

Police say the passenger, who has yet to be identified, lied to police and said she was behind the wheel to cover for Levesque.

"[Levesque] is known to the passenger although she wasn't cooperating initially with the investigation," said Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline, "and she was giving us some different stories as to who was driving."

Chief Cline said Levesque had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and a suspended license at the time of the crash. He would not say if charges were pending or are forthcoming for the woman.

"It's unfortunate in today's society people seem to think they don't have to abide by what the laws say," he said.

As for the passenger, she was transported to the hospital after the crash because she was concerned about her pregnancy, according to Chief Cline.

"I would encourage people to understand this," he said. "Whether or not it's a loved one that's breaking the law, when you take matters into your own hands and try to cover up for that loved one, that just turns bad both ways because you can be held accountable for your actions by hindering an apprehension just as much as the person that committed the crime."

If you've seen Levesque or know his whereabouts, you're asked to call 207-929-6612.

The investigation is ongoing.

