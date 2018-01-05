Popular Maine musician says he was drugged on stage at New Year's Eve concert

HAMPTON, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER Maine) - New Year's Eve is often a dream night for partiers and concertgoers.



For one well known Maine musician - New Year’s Eve 2018 was a nightmare.



Dave Gutter is a vocalist for the Rustic Overtones and the group Paranoid Social Club.



Both bands were playing a set at Hampton Beach on December 31st when Gutter believes he was drugged. He was hesitant to share his story, because he says he felt ashamed. But he says that as the days went on, he received more and more stories from fans of their experiences of being drugged. That inspired him to share his story.



Gutter says just 10 minutes after taking a drink someone gave him, he was unconscious and unable to finish the show.”



“I did all the normal things [to] ring in the new year,” Gutter said. “I [kissed] my fiancé.” Gutter was on his second set with his second band, just minutes into 2018 when he saw a drink onstage.



“People cheered and I took a drink and I drank it,” he explained. “It was just a one ounce shot of tequila. And then about 10 or 15 minutes after that…” Gutter’s voice trailed off, as he realized he didn’t remember what happened. He says band members and friends strung together the pieces for him.



“I began slurring my words and I eventually sat and laid down on the stage,” he explained. He says he didn’t realized what had happened until the next morning. “I just woke up and was like ‘What happened?’”









Then, Gutter says, the emotions set in. “The first thing I felt was regret and shame, because I was getting paid to be there to do a show and I couldn't do it to the best of my ability,” he said. That guilt, he says, inspired him to write a Facebook post to explain what happened and apologize to his fans.









Gutter says the way he interacts with fans is unique. He has chosen over a long career to tear down the “wall” between musicians and fans, and to interact with them freely. That relationship, he says, might have to change because of this experience. “I don't know who to trust now,” Gutter said. “Someone took advantage of my good nature and that sort of rapport of the audience, and as a result I was unconscious.”



Dave says he felt guilt immediately. He says he had just performed his band Paranoid Social Club’s song ‘Wasted,’ and he wondered if that meant he was responsible. “Was I asking for it? Do people think that I wanted this? Did someone do this as a favor?” he asked.



That guilt made him scared to share his story. “Oh, I can’t,” he said. “Even some of my close friends have rolled their eyes or made jokes about it. But I was honestly really scared.”



Gutter says he compares the experience to riding a roller coaster. “[It’s] the difference between buying a ticket to go on a roller coaster and going on it, or having your car spin out of control,” he said.



Gutter says while this is the first time he has actually been drugged, it isn’t the first time somebody has tried. Watch the video below to hear him talk about the first time someone slipped a pill in his drink.









Gutter says he considered taking a break from music, but his 11-year-old daughter inspired him to keep playing. He hopes that sharing his story will make people realize how common an event like this is. “It was a huge reality check to me, that this stuff happens,” he said.



“Sometimes people on their own accord are out of control [at a club],” he explained “And sometimes it’s not because of that.” Gutter hopes his experience will make people more aware of what they drink and who it comes from. He also says he hopes people will look out for one another – and that the “drunkest girl at the bar” who gets kicked out might not actually be out of control of her own accord.

