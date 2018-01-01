Public hearing on recreational marijuana regulations set for Friday

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- People in will be able to voice their concerns about the marijuana legalization process this week.

Friday a public hearing will be held in Augusta, according to Marijuana Legalization Implementation Committee chair, Teresa Pierce.

Last January Governor Paul LePage signed off on recreational marijuana legalization. A year later and there still aren't regulations in place for the sale of recreational pot.

LePage vetoed An Act to Amend the Marijuana Legalization Act last year. That veto was sustained by legislators.

Pierce says the committee is working to hash out changes based on the publics concerns

"I think we heard through the last bill that there was some concern about the way the tax structure was laid out. There was some concerns about making sure we had enough protections in there for kids and law enforcement training."

Pierce hopes a bill will be passed as soon as possible.

