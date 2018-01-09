'Raw water' health trend has roots in Maine

HARRISON (NEWS CENTER Maine) – A company in Harrison is leading a new health movement sweeping the country that the Centers for Disease Control says can be dangerous if consumers do not use caution.

Tourmaline Spring bottles “raw water” at Summit Spring in Harrison, one the highest points in Cumberland County.

“Raw water” is water that is unfiltered or untreated. While that description applies to water in streams and rivers – called surface water – it also applies to groundwater, such as from an aquifer.

The CDC warns that unfiltered, untreated water can contain parasites and other contaminants that can cause a host of health issues.

Bryan Pullen, the CEO of Tourmaline Spring, said they own the patent for the label “raw water,” and that drinking it is healthier than drinking bottled or tap water that often includes chemicals such as fluoride or anti-corrosives.

”We’re water creatures. Your blood is 93 percent water. How can ultra-pure water, naturally pure water not cleanse you?” said Pullen. ”This is Mother Nature in her purest form.”

The Maine CDC’s Drinking Water program sets standards for water quality, including setting limits on levels of contaminants.

The Maine CDC requires that bottled water facilities in Maine meet the same water quality standards as community public water systems. Water sources are either regulated as groundwater or surface water. All bottled water facilities in Maine have sources that are considered groundwater.

If the source water quality does not exceed a regulatory standard, no treatment is required.

According to the spokesperson for the Maine CDC, Tourmaline Spring meets the requirements, which the CDC determined by prior testing.

”This water exceed every federal and state guideline for drinking water straight from the ground,” said Pullen.

Pullen said the term “raw water” is under fire right now, due to other companies bottling less pure water and selling it under that name.

Tourmaline Spring produces 35 million gallons of water a year, but can only bottle less than 0.5 percent of it, due to a lack of customers and appropriate ways to store the water. Pullen said they have never made a profit since rebranding Summit Spring as Tourmaline Spring in June of 2016, and that the water they do not bottle equates to lost revenue flowing out of the building at a rate of $4 per second.

A typical 16.9-ounce bottle costs $1.50, and is available in many health food stores, including Whole Foods, and on Amazon.com.

Pullen said he believes there is a future in this artisan water as society places more importance on health.

”It’s going to be an esoteric brand on a small scale for people that really care about their health and wellness. Other than breathing air, it’s the most important thing you can pay attention to. It’s the foundation of health and wellness.”

