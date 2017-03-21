Reaching out to the Masses: diocese streams services on Facebook Live

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In an effort to expand their reach and make worship most convenient, the Parish of the Holy Eucharist, part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, is now streaming their masses on Facebook Live.

"Today with busy schedules, people are used to getting information when they want it," said Pastor Daniel Greenleaf. "Once it's live and we're on someone's feed, it starts showing up live whether they were thinking about going to Mass or not."

The church had previously been streaming to their website, but operations manager Elizabeth Rosquete saw potential on Facebook.

"We're reaching people all over the country, which is pretty neat to expand the evangelization, as I see it, to people not just in our local area," she said. “Usually we reach a minimum of a couple hundred people during the live broadcast, many of whom are not parishioners,” said Rosquete.

The move is convenient for those who may be too sick or unable to otherwise attend their Mass for the week, but they're also hoping it'll bring in new worshipers who are on the fence about their faith.

"I think for people who have been estranged from the church or for people who have never come into the church, it's hugely intimidating," Pastor Greenleaf said. "I see this as a step. So, if they're a little further away, to watch it and see it, and they can become familiar with it, then maybe it wouldn't be as hard to take the next step in [to church]."

As far as they know, they are the only church in the state to stream their Masses on Facebook, but they hope others will follow.

For now, they're streaming 4 p.m. Mass on Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays from the Holy Martyrs Church.

