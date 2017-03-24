Retaining young professionals to work in Maine

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A recruiting event in Boston Thursday to attract young professionals in Maine drew criticism from some of the same people companies are trying to hire: young professionals who live in Maine.

Kimberlee Watson wrote in a Facebook message about the event: "Why are they trying to hire non-Maine residents when Maine residents can't find jobs? My boyfriend and I work part-time because we can't find work here. It's pretty frustrating to see that."

Watson said her boyfriend applied to about 70 jobs in the greater Portland area, looking for sales and marketing jobs. He graduated from the University of Maine in May of 2016 with dual degrees in marketing and management. She said only about 12 of those companies replied to his applications, all saying he lacked enough experience.

One of those companies was IDEXX, which attended the event in Boston. NEWS CENTER asked Holly Leblanc, a senior recruiter for the company, why recent graduates such as Watson's boyfriend might not get hired.

"A lot of the skills that we're looking for -- it's a combination of the education, the background, the experience -- and that experience piece definitely weighs heavier," said Leblanc. "So if you haven't worked on a product or you haven't done a marketing campaign for a global launch and you understand the difference between what it's going to look like in the U.S. versus Japan versus Canada, that is a very hard skill to teach."

The Maine Department of Labor says that through 2015, 70 percent of graduates from the University of Maine system earned full-time wages in Maine. The system conferred 5,583 degrees in the 2015-2016 academic year. That translates to about 1,700 graduates who did not earn full-time wages in Maine. This data does not include graduates who are self-employed, independent contractors, people who work part-time, or people who work primarily in agriculture or fishing/lobstering where they are paid by a portion of the catch.

