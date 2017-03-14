Roadside assistance you don't need to be a member for

As the northeast portion of the country gets walloped with the white stuff (hopefully for the last time this season), we're reiterating the "Here's what to do if....." and "Tips to avoid..." stories, because safety first.

Here's a new one: there's now an app that gets you roadside assistance wherever you are. No memberships, no sign-ups, just a location and a credit card number.

It's called HONK. From a flat tire to an empty gas tank, they can help you get out of a sticky situation.

App user? Click here.

Here's how it works: After downloading the app, drivers put in their location and select what kind of help they need. Similar to Lyft or Uber, companies who are 'partners' with HONK are alerted of jobs in the area.

Stranded drivers then get a call or text from a tow service provider to confirm the request, then an ETA is given. HONK then charges for the service you requested.

HONK also works on its website.

