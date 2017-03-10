WLBZ
Searches take an emotional toll on wardens

The Maine Game Warden Service takes questions from our viewers.

Adrienne Stein, WCSH 8:19 PM. EST March 10, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) — Wardens recently found the bodies of an Arundel woman and a Sanford woman.

NEWS CENTER talks to Cpl. John MacDonald with the Maine Warden Service about the emotional toll these searches can take on wardens.

