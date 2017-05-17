PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Possible customer confusion is fueling a Maine-based brewery's lawsuit against another beer producer.

Shipyard Brewing Company in Portland is suing Missouri-based Logboat Brewing over a beer called "Shiphead." Shipyard claims the name leads customers to believe it's a Shipyard product, because it fits with Shipyard's trademarked Pumpkinhead, Melonhead and Applehead brands. The company says the Missouri Brewery also has a tasting room called the Shipyard, and that the look of the Shiphead can is similar to theirs.

Brandon Mazer of Shipyard says trademark issues often happen in the brewing world and are usually settled out of court. He said Shipyard tried for two years to work with Logboat on a compromise, and felt it was time to take the next step.

Shipyard hopes to settle the lawsuit out of court.

