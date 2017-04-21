Snail whisperer from Maine on Little Big Shots

We've heard of dog whisperers and horse whisperers. Perhaps cat and bird whisperers. But what about a snail whisperer?

If you grew up by the water in Maine, you probably already know what I'm talking about.

Snail whispering is done by picking up a snail and humming to it, coaxing it out of its shell.

6-year-old Rhys from Wells showed Steve Harvey a thing or two about the talent on the hit NBC show, "Little Big Shots."

In a FaceTime interview, she explained her mom taught her how, and has been practicing ever since.

"A lot of people don't know about it," said her mom, Tina. "We grew up thinking that was normal. When we teach everybody, they're like no way!"

Rhys' episode premieres April 23 at 9 pm ET only on NEWS CENTER.

