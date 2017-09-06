Some parents put kids' athletic dreams before savings, study shows

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) — According to a recent report by HBO, the youth travel sports industry generates $10 billion a year.

Parents are sacrificing their finances and in some cases their family time to help a child pursue their sports dreams. "Is it fair that not every child can take part? Probably not, but make no mistake, this is a business," says Mike D'Andrea, who coaches an elite travel baseball team.

In some cases, families are giving up vacation time to travel to tournaments. In other cases, parents are getting second jobs to help cover the finances of kids taking part in these elite sports programs.

© 2017 WCSH-TV