South Portland police looking for help in war on drugs

(NEWS CENTER)-- In South Portland, the drug overdose problem is getting worse at a rapid rate. Police and EMS have responded to 67 overdose calls since November, 2016. They say they've had 7 overdose related deaths in the last calendar year - 3 of those in the last 4 months. On Wednesday night Police Chief Ed Googins plans to ask the City Council for funding of a behavioral health liaison position. The person would deal with both mental health issues and substance abuse issues. Chief Googins says similar positions are yielding positive results in neighboring communities. The position would cost between 50-and-75 thousand dollars a year between salary and benefits.

