South Portland woman delivers the gift of life for her friends

(NEWS CENTER)-- When you go to Greg and Erin Bernard's house, you may notice that the Christmas lights are still strung up on the outside. Now there are at least 2 good reasons for that. One, the gifts they have waited the longest for have finally arrived and two, those gifts mean there is no actual time to take the lights down.

After years of battling infertility, the Bernard's got an amazing gift from their friend Jill Domingos. Actually, two of them. Domingos acted as a surrogate for the Bernard's and delivered twins on January 27th, which just happened to be both Jill and her fathers birthday as well.

Copyright 2017 WCSH