The emotional highs and lows of adoption

(NEWS CENTER)-- The topic of adoption is a very complex one. It can be emotionally and financially draining on a family. Penny Collins is with Adoption Partners of Maine. "You have to be aware that it's not going to be easy, it's going to take awhile, it's not a hero's activity. Real people and real grief and joy and love is involved, and it's a beautiful thing, but it's complicated."

According to Collins, there are more families looking to adopt babies in Maine than there are babies who need to be adopted.

Kate St. Clair took on adoption from a different angle. She was a foster parent who decided to adopt the little girl she had taken in.

"As hard as it's going to be on me, or you or whoever does it as an adult, you need to put that aside, because this baby is either coming from a very difficult situation, or has just been born and is coming from a difficult situation and they need your love. I think there are some real problems with the foster care adoption program. But I think there are some wonderful things about it too" said St. Clair.

