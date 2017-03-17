The ghosts of Rumford... don't like Lee Goldberg

Hunting the paranormal in Rumford

RUMFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Wherever you go in Maine, the locals can usually point you in the direction of an old spot they've heard is haunted.

Our rich history often leads to a few legends that have been passed along and distorted.

When you want to know whether those stories are true, who you gonna call? Paranormal investigators.

Lee Goldberg and Amanda Hill wanted to know what a day in the life of an investigator is like, so they followed along on a call to the Greater Rumford Community Center.

Brenda Castellano has a background as a psychic. She got into the paranormal world only a few years ago, "I'm used to being on the psychic side of it where I don't want to know anything about anything, just give me an address and I'll show up to do a reading," she said. "In this field, it's all about history. It's all about knowing every detail before you walk into a place."

What she's learned from her time at the center, she says, is that there is an evil spirit that dwells in the basement, named Crabman.

The team walked into the basement to see if we might meet him.

While no ghosts spoke to Amanda or Lee, Bill Brock, one of the team members, felt a burn on his back. When we got back into some light, he had a scratch across his back.

"I don't necessarily believe in ghosts," Brock said. "I don't necessarily believe in Bigfoot or any of that other stuff either; that's why I'm here. That's what drives me, is to find out: is this real, or is this just a bunch of hooey?"

He called in Castellano and Cory Heinzen, of Grave Paranormal Investigations, to help him search for anything unusual at the center.

The team pulled out a Frank's Box - a box that scans radio frequencies for any paranormal activity. "The theory behind it is, spirits can actually manipulate phonetics in order to generate words, sometimes even form sentences," said Heinzen, who then asked the box what color his hat was.

It seemed to clearly respond through the static, "black."

Then, the team asked, "who is here with us?" A few more words including "Bill" and "Lee" seemed to sound from the speaker.

"I'm not afraid of being in a bad situation when it comes to the paranormal," said Brock. "I think a lot of that has to do with just being ignorant, and I kind of like that. I don't want to know too much, because a lot of people say if you come to a location like this, there is a good chance you could bring something home. You could have a spirit follow you."

Needless to say, Lee and Amanda did a lot of shaking off before they left the team at the center; they say all it takes is a stern, "Don't follow me home."

