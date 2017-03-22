The Governor's press secretary can bench more than you

Adrienne Bennett

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For six years, Adrienne Bennett has been seen side by side with Maine's governor Paul LePage; as his press secretary, she's often defending him.

Bennett has a reputation for being a bit of a bulldog in politics; but we wanted to get the real her, so we took her to one of her favorite spots to "relax..." the gym.

"We have a great team in the governors office. Is it stressful? Absolutely. Are the hours crazy? Yes they are," says Bennett. When she's too stressed, she works out, often at Crossfit Undaunted.

Bennett works out, sometimes twice a day, despite a very busy schedule.

"I have a 17-year-old, my boyfriend has a nine and 12-year-old, so we're very busy," she jokes.

Adrienne Bennett has been with the governor since the beginning of his first term. She met him working as a reporter for a Bangor television station. During an interview on the campaign trail, she says she told him he needed to condense his sound bites. He took her advice, and then hired her.



While working in news, Bennett dabbled in a side music career. As Poetris, she stood on stage read her own poetry to a beat. We somehow convinced her to drop a line for us during the interview.

Despite her background in the media, Bennett says, she has no tolerance for questions she finds unfair, "I'm not looking for a sensationalizing story or reading a he said she said story, because it's sexier for you. I'm looking for substance. If you want to talk about the governor and what he's doing for policies and how he's trying to help Mainers, let's sit down and have a conversation; until then, I'm not talking to you."

What's next for the press secretary, when Governor LePage's term is up?

"I know this isn't the end, hopefully this isn't the peak of my career," she says. "Would I run for office? Who knows. I think that if I did I could do some good because of the people I've met and what they have taught me along the way."

