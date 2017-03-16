The most random ways to fill out a March Madness bracket

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Everyone has a different way of filling out their March Madness brackets.

Some dedicate hours of research to learning teams' winning percentages, win history against teams from certain conferences, etc. Others choose a less traditional approach: choosing by preferred mascot or uniforms, or by alphabetical order, or the state with the warmer weather.

So NEWS CENTER put together a bracket combining these techniques.

In the East, we chose by which mascot would win in a fight.

In the West, we chose by which state had the average warmer weather.

In the South we chose by alphabetical order.

In the Midwest, we chose by asking our coworkers.

Our Final Four was Duke, Arizona, Arkansas, and Kansas.

Thanks to some coin flips, Arizona and Kansas made it to the championship game.

With a short game of pin the tail on the donkey, Arizona was picked as the winner.

