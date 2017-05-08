These two people will deliver pot to your door

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two people from the Portland area founded a new a delivery service, and it's not food-based.

It's not yet legal to sell recreational marijuana in Maine, but it is legal to give it away, and that's what Logan Martyn-Fisher and Ashley Small are building their business on.

Elevation 207's Facebook pag e clearly says in a few different places that the pot they are delivering is a free gift, and any charges are for the delivery fees. Those costs range from $75 dollars to $250 depending on how much cannabis is delivered. clearly says in a few different places that the pot they are delivering is a free gift, and any charges are for the delivery fees. Those costs range from $75 dollars to $250 depending on how much cannabis is delivered.

Martyn-Fisher says they started delivering recreational pot in February, and business is booming.

"There's no way for people to get it the recreational way, so they come to us," says Small.

They say most of their clients are older and new to the marijuana world. They want to try it, but don't know how to get it.

So far, Martry-Fisher and Small say Elevation 207 hasn't felt any pushback from the authorities.

"I think any way that we handle it it's kind of going to be in a gray area," says Small. "We are doing it as right as possible."

As far is the law is concerned, NEWS CENTER spoke with Christopher McCabe, who practices in the areas of medical marijuana and business law. McCabe says there are a lot of gray areas, but if this business model were to be put to the test in court, Martyn-Fisher and Small could run into some issues. McCabe says it's like giving away a ziplock bag full of pot and charging $40 for the bag. The court may determine that is not fair market price for a plastic bag. To McCabe's knowledge, the theory hasn't been tested yet in court here in Maine.

