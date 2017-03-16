This 6-year-old and her duck got to meet Steve Harvey

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's Kylie and Snowflake's world, and we're just living in it.

The giggly and animated 6-year-old from Freeport loves her pet. But it's not a dog. It's not a cat. It's not a fish or hamster.

It's a duck.

"He saw me, and he was like, 'QUACK! QUACK! QUACK!'"

Snowflake was brought home a few years ago as a duckling and immediately imprinted on Kylie. He's never left her side since, and truly believes Kylie is his mother.

"I'll be like, 'What's that quacking? Oh my goodness, it's Snowflake,'" she said.

They go sledding, take trips to the beach, go on walks, everything you would normally do with any other pet. Their inseparable bond and unwavering friendship caught the attention of producers from Little Big Shots, an NBC show featuring incredible kids and their talents.

Oh yea, Steve Harvey is the host. No biggie.

"I thought it was a prank call at first," said Ashley Brown, Kylie's mom. "I thought, there's no way someone from California wants to see my daughter and her duck."

The crew packed up and jetted across the country to Los Angeles to film the segment.



The trip required a lot of rehearsals and practices for most kids on the show, but being a mom to a pet duck is just natural for Kylie.

"The kids are all out practicing their little routines," said Mike Brown, Kylie's dad, "doing their flips and shooting their bow and arrows, and we're just sitting there like, 'We're ready!'"

Snowflake is used to all sorts of attention, but it was a trip to see Kylie's great-grandparents at a nursing home that inspired them to make him more than Kylie's sidekick.

"There was an older guy there who never gets out of his chair," said Mike. "His family comes, he never smiles, he's never in a good mood, he doesn't remember anybody or anything."

But as soon as Kylie and Snowflake walked into the room, he lit up.

"He started telling us how he owned a farm, he had eight ducks and they all had French names," Ashley said.

Now, Snowflake is a registered therapy duck, and the group makes frequent visits to homes in the area.

You can see the episode of Little Big Shots on Sunday at 8 p.m. on NEWS CENTER.

