This is a PR nightmare for United Airlines

Photo from Twiter video, taken by Jayse Anspach, of a man who was drug off a plane in Chicago, it was set for Louisville.

The internet is tearing United Airlines apart after video emerged of law enforcement forcibly removing a passenger who refused to give up his seat on an overbooked flight. The incident has since gone viral.

Social media erupted in outrage after seeing the 69-year-old man being ripped from his seat. After screaming and resisting the officer, he was dragged down the aisle.

In a statement Monday, United CEO Oscar Munoz called it an "upsetting event" and apologized for "having to re-accommodate these customers."

"Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities to conduct our own detailed review of what happened," Munoz said. "We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation."



Later Monday night, an internal email sent from Munoz to employees was revealed.

"Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this," it read. "While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right."

NEW: United CEO in email to employees - "Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this." pic.twitter.com/L1Uh0c9kj3

— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 10, 2017



Needless to say, the internet wasn't happy with that either. Since then, #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos has been trending. The memes and jokes are ruthless.

United Airlines is pleased to announce new seating on all domestic flights- in addition to United First and Economy Plus we introduce.... pic.twitter.com/KQjPClU2d2 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 10, 2017

Next time my kids refuse to get out of bed, I'm calling United Airlines #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — AGupta (@guppygupta) April 11, 2017

Merriam-Webster Dictionary reminded the airline what "volunteer" means.

📈'Volunteer' means “someone who does something without being forced to do it.” https://t.co/qNAcMyplhZ — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 11, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel even created a new, suggested advertisement for the airline.

© 2017 WCSH-TV